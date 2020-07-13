Assemblyman Sean Ryan calls for change to Buffalo’s demolition policy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Assemblyman Sean Ryan and local leaders are calling on the City of Buffalo to stop demolishing historic buildings in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village.

Right now the city is required to issue a demolition permit 30 days after one is applied for.

Assemblyman Ryan says 30 days is not enough time to let Buffalo’s Preservation Board and City Council consider a building for landmark status.



Assemblyman Ryan and officials with Preservation Buffalo Niagara held a press conference Monday.



Ryan says people and business owners in the Elmwood Village have worked hard for generations to make the area what it isand the city should respect that.

“We love the walkability. We love the small businesses that have thrived here for generations, and we love and care about what we’ve all come together to build, but we can’t allow buildings to be destroyed,” Ryan said.



Ryan says there is no other place in the country with houses quite like the ones found in the Elmwood Village.