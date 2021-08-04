At least four local prosecutors across New York State seeking materials from AG’s investigation of Cuomo

NEW YORK (WIVB) – The independent investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo overseen by the New York State Attorney General doesn’t trigger any criminal charges. But already, at least four local prosecutors from across New York State had reached out to the Office of the Attorney General to ask for investigative materials and records.

The district attorneys in Albany, Westchester, and Nassau Counties, as well as Manhattan, have all acknowledged reaching out to Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

“When our office learned (Tuesday) that the Attorney General’s investigation of the Governor’s conduct was complete, our office contacted the Attorney General’s Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan,” said Danny Frost, senior advisor to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr.

According to a letter penned by Manhattan Chief Assistant District Attorney Natin Savur, that office is looking for information regarding complaints made by two women against Cuomo: a state trooper who the report says was subjected to unwelcome touching of different body parts by Cuomo and an employee of a state entity who had her butt tapped and grabbed by Cuomo in 2019, according to the report.

The two women’s names were not included in the attorney general’s report.

“In order to properly investigate these potential sex crimes, it is necessary for us to speak with the two victims. Therefore, I ask that you provide my office with the names and contact information for State Trooper #1 and State Entity Employee #1, or the contact information for their attorneys,” Savur wrote in the letter to Serena Longley, Deputy General Counsel for the New York State Attorney General’s office.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith also acknowledged Wednesday her office had asked for records from the independent investigation regarding any incident which occurred in their jurisdiction. Smith wrote in a statement her office “will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate any potential crimes”.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach issued a statement Wednesday, also saying her office had requested investigative materials.

And on Tuesday, Albany County District Attorney said his office would be formally requesting materials obtained by James’ office.

The attorney general’s investigation, which was a civil inquiry, found that the governor committed sexual harassment against state workers. The lead investigators said Tuesday they found 11 accusations against Cuomo to be credible. Of those 11 women, nine either are or were state workers.

In a video statement released Tuesday, Cuomo denied touching anyone inappropriately or making inappropriate sexual advances.

“I am 63-years-old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view,” Cuomo said. “That is just not who I am. And that’s not who I have ever been.”