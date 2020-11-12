At this unique Christmas tree farm in Boston, make a new, safe holiday memory with your family

(WIVB) – While the pandemic has taken a toll on most families’ ability to gather, one business owner has found a way to keep both the holiday spirit and his mother’s spirit alive.

At Patricia’s Tree Farm, 4 Eiss Hill Road in Boston, you can stay COVID-19 safe and plant your own sapling.

Ken Germain’s mother Patricia loved Christmastime- so when she passed away two years ago, he decided to transform more than ten acres of land into the Christmas tree farm in her memory- although in a unique twist, at this farm, you plant the tree yourself.

Visitors pick their own tree, plant it, and come back when they’re ready to cut it down.

They also receive the shovel they used with the handle engraved and a personalized ornament.

All guests are required to wear masks and stay socially distant.