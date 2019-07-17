With Excessive Heat Watch issued, know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As an Excessive Heat Watch was issued for parts of Western New York, it’s wise to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and how to prevent it.

According to weather.gov, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged during extremely hot and humid weather.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Possible muscle cramps

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting



First Aid:

Move person to a cooler environment

Lay person down and loosen clothing

Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of the body as possible

Fan or move victim to air conditioned room

Offer sips of water

If person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention.

Symptoms of heat stroke:

Altered mental state

One or more of the following symptons: throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, shallow breathing

Body temperature above 103°F

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Faints, loses consciousness

First Aid: