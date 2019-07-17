With Excessive Heat Watch issued, know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As an Excessive Heat Watch was issued for parts of Western New York, it’s wise to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and how to prevent it.
According to weather.gov, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged during extremely hot and humid weather.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion:
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness
- Cool, pale, clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Possible muscle cramps
- Dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
First Aid:
- Move person to a cooler environment
- Lay person down and loosen clothing
- Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of the body as possible
- Fan or move victim to air conditioned room
- Offer sips of water
- If person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention.
Symptoms of heat stroke:
- Altered mental state
- One or more of the following symptons: throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, shallow breathing
- Body temperature above 103°F
- Hot, red, dry or moist skin
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Faints, loses consciousness
First Aid:
- Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Delay can be fatal.
- Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment.
- Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath.
- Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures.
- Do NOT give fluids.