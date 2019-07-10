Baby rhino Mohan rumbles around at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new baby rhino has the run of the Buffalo Zoo, as Mohan made his public debut on Friday.

This is the fourth calf born by his mother, Tashi, who was patient as her little greater one-horned rhino ran circles around her.

Mohan drinks between six to seven gallons of milk each day, and currently weighs more than 200 pounds.

Artificial insemination was used to conceive Mohan. His father is a rhino named George.

Mohan means “fascinating” and “charming.”

There are some 3,500 greater one-horned rhinos in the wild, according to the zoo.