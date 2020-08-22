Back the Blue Rally held in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–More than a thousand people came out for a Back the Blue Rally in North Tonawanda Saturday.



People came from all across Western New York to show their support for law enforcement with blue flags flying on cars and trucks. Local activist Russ Thompson says he hopes the rally will boost the morale of people in uniform from coast-to-coast.



“They’re all coming out to say we can do this. We support law enforcement and we are free and here we are.”



Organizers say they hope to host more peaceful rallies like this in the future.