Baker Hall School switches to remote instruction due to COVID-19 protocols

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Baker Hall School has switched to remote instruction until Nov. 12 due to a trigger of COVID-19 protocols.

The switch to COVID-19 protocols resulted from an unvaccinated staff member, Stephanie Guadagna, Chief Officer for Educational Services for OLV Human Services, said Thursday.

According to the statement, as of Thursday afternoon, there has been one diagnosed positive case and five people who are symptomatic and waiting for testing results.

Forty other people were deemed to have been near the person with COVID-19 symptoms, and are currently being monitored and tested.

In-person instruction will return to Baker Hall School on Nov. 15.