BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The former president of Erie Community College who resigned in December following an investigation into allegations filed with the school’s human resources department will continue to be paid until mid-October, according to his separation agreement obtained by News 4.

Dr. David Balkin, who in February 2022 started a three-year contract with ECC, was making an annual salary of $250,800. He will continue to receive biweekly installments of $9,646.15 through October 15, 2023, which will total about $206,000 during his severance period, minus taxes.

In addition, he will receive his monthly housing allowance of $1,850 in biweekly installments until then, totaling roughly $18,000. Balkin will also be paid out for 175 “accrued and unused” vacation hours.

Balkin was suspended in October of last year as an investigation was conducted into a conversation he had regarding ECC’s operations with a staff member, the college said. The investigation has concluded, however school officials have not shared its results or confirmed that Balkin’s departure is related. His resignation became official on December 19.

“Dr. Balkin led the College over the last year, confronting pandemic-related issues, financial challenges and certain technology platform concerns. The Board of Trustees appreciates Dr. Balkin’s efforts on these and other fronts during his tenure, and wishes Dr. Balkin well in his future endeavors,” the school said in a statement at that time.

Balkin and ECC mutually agreed to issue that public statement, according to the former president’s separation agreement. College spokespeople did not immediately response to a request for comment about the deal.

The document also says Balkin must agree to keep the agreement confidential and that Balkin must agree not to make any disparaging comments regarding the college. The ECC Board of Trustees, in turn, agreeed not to publish any negative comments about Balkin.

Since Balkin’s departure, Provost and Vice President Dr. Adiam Tsegai has served as ECC Officer-in-Charge. Two local lawmakers have highlighted the importance of the selection of the next ECC President.

“Years of mismanagement, coupled with waning numbers of local high school graduates and the opportunities provided by the Excelsior Scholarship program have left Erie Community College on the knife’s edge. The choices that are made over the course of the next few years will determine whether or not ECC continues to exist,” said Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson.

“The last few years at ECC have been tumultuous at best, and as a former alum it is important to me that the next President takes the future of this institution very seriously,” said Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski.