Baltimore radio host who blasted Buffalo places friendly bet with 26 Shirts owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Baltimore radio host Jerry Coleman has some words for Bills Mafia, but this time it’s for a charitable cause.

In a cameo video posted to Twitter Tuesday, Coleman placed a friendly bet with 26 Shirts owner Del Reid on the Bills vs Ravens game after praising Reid’s charity raising $1 million dollars and congratulating the Bills for their playoff win.

Congratulations to @DelReid and @26shirts for raising $1 million, and to the Bills for their first playoff win in 25 years! In honor of both accomplishments…https://t.co/BKSaqE4FyI#BillsMafia — Mike (@mikestan28) January 12, 2021

Reid set the stakes saying he’ll send $260 dollars to Bright Focus Research if Baltimore wins and Coleman can donate $260 to the Punt Foundation when Buffalo wins.

WOW. Did *not* see this coming, haha.



Ok, @sportswcoleman. Thanks for the kind words about @26shirts. Appreciate that.



I’ll send $260 to @_BrightFocus if Baltimore wins, you’ll send $260 to @puntfoundation when Buffalo wins. https://t.co/p2Tue5pGcD — Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) January 12, 2021

January of last year, Bills Mafia donated $7,000 for Alzheimer’s in honor of Coleman’s mother after he blasted the City of Buffalo and its fans dubbing Buffalo a “city of losers” on-air and social media.

In the video, Coleman also invited Reid to come on his radio show and make amends.