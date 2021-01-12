Baltimore radio host who blasted Buffalo places friendly bet with 26 Shirts owner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Baltimore radio host Jerry Coleman has some words for Bills Mafia, but this time it’s for a charitable cause.

In a cameo video posted to Twitter Tuesday, Coleman placed a friendly bet with 26 Shirts owner Del Reid on the Bills vs Ravens game after praising Reid’s charity raising $1 million dollars and congratulating the Bills for their playoff win.

Reid set the stakes saying he’ll send $260 dollars to Bright Focus Research if Baltimore wins and Coleman can donate $260 to the Punt Foundation when Buffalo wins.

January of last year, Bills Mafia donated $7,000 for Alzheimer’s in honor of Coleman’s mother after he blasted the City of Buffalo and its fans dubbing Buffalo a “city of losers” on-air and social media.

In the video, Coleman also invited Reid to come on his radio show and make amends.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss