Bar and restaurant owners react to updated closing curfew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Valentine’s Day might be even sweeter for restaurants this year.

Starting Sunday, the state’s new curfew for these businesses will be pushed back to 11 p.m.

This comes as welcome news for many restaurant owners who have had to close their doors earlier than they’d like since November. But some we spoke with say businesses should decide when to close, not a curfew.

“Adding the additional hour is really dramatic for a restaurant,” Brandon Carr owner of The Quarter said.

Last call will be an hour later starting Sunday.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo announced restaurants across the state can stay open until 11 p.m.

“We had been pushing for weeks to try and get it to midnight, so we’re happy to see 11 – it’s a step in the right direction.” Melissa Fleischut, President & CEO, NYS Restaurant Association

Melissa Fleischut is the president of the state restaurant association. She says extending the curfew even by an hour can help restaurants keep customers happy.

“In order to be as hospitable as we can be in the hospitality industry, allowing them to enjoy their food and their drink and finish their dinner, have their dessert and coffee, pay their bill and get out the door by 10 without feeling rushed, we were really struggling to take those last guests by 8, maybe 8:30,” Fleischut said.

Brandon Carr owns The Quarter in Allentown. He’s part of the group of local restaurant owners suing the state over the curfew and was able to keep his business open past 10 for about a week following a state supreme court judge’s order.

But that came to an end Wednesday after an appellate court judge reinstated the curfew.

“Now you have today, they extend that extra hour, which – again, this is just another scenario I feel they don’t know what they’re doing, they’re just throwing things against the wall to see what sticks. Had they communicated it in time to get out, I wouldn’t have had to cancel those reservations. They can’t keep doing this to us.” Brandon Carr, Owner, The Quarter

Carr says it would be easier for business owners to have the new guidelines in writing so they can keep track of the changes.

Again, the curfew extension to 11 p.m. goes into effect Sunday.