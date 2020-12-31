Bars and restaurants in Erie County will be as quiet as a mouse, as bills fans will be in the stands cheering on the Bills; and that leaves business owners frustrated and confused

(WIVB)– Some Bills fans will get to eat snacks and drink beers while watching the game at the stadium and many local restaurant and bar owners say they don’t know why fans can’t do the same inside their establishments.

“Personally I’m an avid Bills fan, I’ve been to all the Super Bowl. I’ve had season tickets for 30 years. I’m very very happy for their team to be able to get a few people in there,” said David Dischner, the owner 99 Brick Oven Bar and Grill in Lancaster.

He had to lay-off half of his staff because of pandemic restrictions.

“So, As I root for one team. My team here is sitting at home wondering how they’re going to pay their next bills,” Dischner said.

Some restaurant owners say keeping them closed could drive folks inside for private parties.

“We’ve already made the mistake with Thanksgiving, Christmas, mostly likely tonight for New Years Eve. Everybody is going to be out at house parties non-regulated, non-masked, not socially distancing, drinking out of other people’s cups. Sitting on top of each other, that’s a nightmare, that’s the worst possible thing we can do,” said Brandon Carr, owner of The Quarter Buffalo’s New Orleans Kitchen.

A representative from the Erie County Health Department, says opening local bars and restaurants is up to the state. The governor’s office didn’t respond to request for comment.