Basketball courts closed until further notice in Lancaster

TOWN OF LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town basketball courts in Lancaster are closed until further notice.



Lancaster Town Supervisor Ron Ruffino confirms with News 4, that Erie County cited the town for an issue on the courts where there were more than 100 people not social distancing.



Ruffino says town leaders talked with the parks department and decided to lock up the courts for now because there’s no clear way to enforce the rules.

Ruffino says the town did not want to risk a fine if it happened again.