Basketball nets go back up around Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A slam dunk for basketball players in the Queen City Thursday.

The hoops at park courts are officially back up and running. Over the past four weeks, crews worked to replace 80 hoops across the city.



Buffalo removed the hoops last spring to keep people from gathering to play at the height of the pandemic. City leaders are asking players to be smart and avoid playing games with a lot of other people.



“We’re asking that everyone comply with the regulations. There is signage posted at all of the basketball courts, all the playgrounds to remind people what the guidelines are. We certainly are hoping that we don’t have to get to a point of enforcement, but if things get concerning we’ll talk with state and county health officials and determine a path forward,” said Michael Finn, commissioner of the Department of Public Work.



Tennis court nets in buffalo are going up April 1st.

