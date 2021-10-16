Batavia Downs to host Family Fun and Wiener Dog Races on Sunday

Dachshund Molly, right, cuts in front of last year’s winner Longfellow to take one of the top three spots in a run off during the Annual Savannah Weiner Dawg Race on historic River Street, Saturday Oct. 4, 2008 in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you looking for something for the family to do on this Bills game-less Sunday? Batavia Downs has you covered!

From 1 to 3 pm on Sunday the 17th, up to 80 dachshunds will be running as fast as their little legs can take them for the crown of fastest wiener dog in Western New York at the the Batavia Downs famous Wiener Dog races and Family Fun Day!

Each heat winner in the wiener dog races will receive free play, and the top three finishers in the championship race will receive free play, food vouchers and a free hotel stay.

On top of the races, the Family Fun Day includes pony and carriage rides, a kettle corn stand, pumpkin decorating, and $1 hot dogs and sodas.

The event will be held at Batavia Downs Gaming & Racetrack: 8315 Park Road, Batavia, NY 14020