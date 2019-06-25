Bath man admits to trying to have sex with nine-year-old

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced today 33-year-old William C. Read of Bath pleaded guilty for attempting to have sex with a nine-year-old child.

Read used social media in an attempt to meet a nine-year-old for sex.

He was intercepted by members of the New York State Police and Department of Homeland Security in October 2018 while on his way to meet the child.

According to officials, Read had condoms and candy on him that he intended to give to the child.

He also possessed and distributed child porn from a cell phone in his possession.

The charge carries ten years to life in prison, a lifetime period of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Read is scheduled for sentencing on September 20.