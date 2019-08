WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Back to school shopping can be expensive for many families, but a local pop-up consignment shop is helping families stock up on clothes for less.

The Bella Kids back-to-school sale goes today through Sunday.

It’s being held in Williamsville, at the Transittown Plaza behind TJ Maxx.

You can find new and gently-used children’s items including high chairs, toys, and clothes.

All of the money raised will benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation.