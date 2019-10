ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4182 Belleview Rd. in the Town of Ellery for the report of a physical altercation at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities found 62-year-old Sally Lawson of Bemus Point punched another person in the face several times. While Deputies interviewed Lawson, she threw hot coffee at them.

Lawson was arrested and charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and two counts of second-degree harassment.