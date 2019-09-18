Little boy’s courage in the face of cancer lives on

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York community is remembering 5-year-old Bentley Hayden. Bentley battled cancer three times, with his loving parents, brother and family by his side.

The Lancaster native also had the support of our community and beyond. Thousands rallied behind Bentley and his family during his cancer fights.

Many of them had never even met the brave little boy, but felt like they knew him through his mother’s updates, on Bentley’s Battle.

He was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma in 2016 at just two and a half years old. Since then he beat cancer twice and had been fighting his third battle with it since January. During all that time he and the Hayden family never gave up hope.

Yesterday his mother, Krystal posted that Bentley had taken his last breath, that afternoon. It was the end of an incredible fight for him and his family.

On Facebook yesterday, Krystal thanked everyone for their unconditional love, support and prayers. She wrote, “Please don’t forget Bentley. Every time you see the moon please say hello to him.”

A GoFundMe page that was set up earlier this year for the family is still accepting donations. To donate head here.

Bentley’s cousin is also getting ready to sell stickers in his honor, to help support the family in this incredibly difficult time.