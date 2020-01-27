Beth Parlato continues run for 27th District seat

(WIVB)–Lawyer and former Judge Beth Parlato says that she is still planning to run for the 27th district.

This comes one day after Republican leaders endorsed State Senator Chris Jacobs to fill the seat formerly held by Chris Collins.



Beth Parlato released a statement today saying in part:

“In six short days we had over 25-hundred voters sign our Pick Parlato petition.We believe the voters deserve to have their voices heard. Therefore, we will continue our campaign.”

Nate McMurray is the Democratic candidate for the race. Governor Andrew Cuomo has not officially announced when the special election will be held, but according to the State GOP, they plan to hold it on the same day as the Democratic Primary in April.