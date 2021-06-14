Better Business Bureau calls unwanted Amazon deliveries an ‘anomaly’

A Western New York family has received hundreds of unwanted Amazon boxes with no clue where they came from

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a story you truly have to see to believe. Hundreds of Amazon boxes continue to arrive at a Western New York Family’s home, and they have no idea why.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau says certain elements of this situation look a lot like a popular Amazon scam, but it’s hard to say for sure.

McGovern says “Amazon brushing” usually has the recipient’s name and address attached to the package. For Jillian Cannan, the address is correct, but it’s not her name on the box.

With typical brushing scams, third-party sellers use your name and address to purchase their own merchandise. Then, they leave positive reviews to improve their product ratings and eventually boost their sales.

“What Amazon looks for is that proof of purchase,” said McGovern. “So if they’re sending these products but you didn’t purchase them, but your name is on it, then they could write a fake review with your name.”

McGovern says the items being delivered to the Cannan family don’t fit the usual brushing scam narrative. She says people will receive a couple of small $5-$10 items. The Cannan family has been delivered thousands of face mask brackets, which are used for easier breathing while wearing a face mask.

While Cannan tries to figure out a solution to this delivery dilemma, McGovern says it’s a good idea for buyers to check the security of their accounts.