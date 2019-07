LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Members of the band Better Than Ezra, that made its mark in the 1990s, made a stop at the Niagara County Jail before their Artpark concert last night.

Sheriff James Voutour shared this picture of the bandmembers, visiting the jail, to encourage people in the county’s drug rehab unit.

Better Than Ezra joined Sugar Ray and Emerson Hart for last night’s performance, at the Artpark amphitheater.