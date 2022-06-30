BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 10 years in the Eastern Hills Mall, the BFLO Store is moving out.

Owner Nathan Mroz said they were forced out of their agreement after being unable to negotiate a new agreement with the mall.

He started the business as a kiosk in the mall.

“Frankly I thought I was gonna be at Eastern Hills for a long, long time but it became pretty evident our time was running up there and the ownership had different ideas for the shopping mall long term,” Mroz said.

The brand new BFLO Store and several other local businesses will be moving into a multi-level building in Transitown Plaza, staying on Transit Road in Clarence.

It will be opening its doors in just a couple of weeks.

“The new space is gonna be unlike anything we’ve had before.”

He has a 25 year lease at the new space.

The building used to be home to Hens and Kelly department store and Mroz said he wants this new space to bring people back to the glory days of Buffalo shopping.

The three-story building will include the biggest BFLO Store yet, a high-end salon, event space, and rooftop restaurant and bar.

Plans for the new multi-level space include an even larger BFLO Store, a second location for Wonder Coffeehouse, a high-end salon, and a rooftop restaurant and bar. I’ll have more about the plans for the new location coming up tonight on @news4buffalo. pic.twitter.com/wmB3wxqGDx — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 30, 2022

“What we’re trying to do is reinvent the retail experience. It’s all about the destination and we feel we created that destination at Eastern Hills but quite frankly I think we can build on that even more over here.”

Wonder Coffeehouse, which is located downtown next to Riverworks, will also be opening a second location inside.

“We’re Buffalo through and through and so it just made perfect sense. We didn’t have to come out this way and make it fit and have a city type of feel, it already is all about our city and region,” said Wonder owner Kate Vacanti.

The coffee shop will open in the fall, the salon closer to the new year, and the restaurant within the next 18 months.

Mroz also said they recently signed another contract extension with the Buffalo Bills which follows all the way up to the new stadium opening.

It’s a new chapter for the BFLO Store.

“We’re gonna take what we can from there, what’s ours and our property, bring it over here and create another shining star in Clarence.”

The store will open on 716 Day, July 16.

There will be food, music, brand new merchandise, several Bills players signing autographs, and many other surprises to come.

News 4 reached out to the Eastern Hills mall for comment but we haven’t heard back.

