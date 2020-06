Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say a bicyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle on Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to police, the vehicle and bicycle were traveling in the same lane but in opposite directions around 12:40 a.m. on Bailey Avenue when they collided.

The bicyclist was taken to ECMC and later declared deceased. Officials say they are attempting to identify him.

No charges have been filed at this time.