Bicyclist in “critical condition” following head-on crash in the Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An SUV struck a bike in the Town of Tonawanda Monday morning.

The crash, which occurred just after 4 a.m., closed down Kenmore Ave. from Fairmount to Fayette avenues for a number of hours.

The victim, 19-year-old Amherst resident Marcus Cumpston, is in critical condition at ECMC. He suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, and legs.

At the time of the crash, the driver, who has not been named, was on his way to work. When the driver hit the bike head-on, the bicyclist was traveling east in the westbound lane of Kenmore Ave.

No charges have been filed, and the driver is cooperating with police.