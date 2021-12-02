Bicyclist struck by automobile near Englewood Ave. and Highland Pkwy.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Kevin Brown (67) of the Town of Tonawanda was struck while riding a bicycle by a vehicle driven by Justin Badame (66), also of the Town of Tonawanda.

Brown was taken to ECMC for treatment of his injuries and is reported to be in stable condition. Badame was not injured in the incident, which occurred on Englewood Ave., near Highland Pkwy.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is currently investigating the collision, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the department at (716) 879-6614, or the controversial tip line at (716) 879-6606.