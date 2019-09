TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– City of Tonawanda Police say a 22-year-old woman riding her bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Delaware Street at Roosevelt Avenue at 8:44 a.m. when the woman was struck by a minivan driven by a 44-year-old Tonawanda man as she was traveling north on Delaware.

Police tell News 4 the woman was taken to ECMC for pelvic and upper body injuries, while the driver of the minivan was uninjured.

Charges are pending investigation by officers.