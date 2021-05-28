Biden’s proposed budget would send millions to WNY for Civil Works projects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Biden announced his proposed ‘Budget of the Government‘ for the Fiscal Year 2022 and it includes millions in federal funding for projects across Western New York.

Biden’s budget would funnel over $6.79 billion in discretionary funding to the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Included in that proposed total is $89.3 million allocated to the USACE Buffalo District to fund area projects.

Projects generally include maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures and operation/maintenance of the Black Rock Lock and Mount Morris Dam, according to USACE.

The Buffalo District encompasses areas of New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Funding for projects in Erie County includes $10,600,000 for the Black Rock Channel, $20,908,000 for the Buffalo Harbor and in Chautauqua County $680,000 for the Dunkirk Harbor.

See the full list of proposed projects and funding below:

New York

Project Allocated Funds Black Rock Channel $10,600,000 Buffalo Harbor $20,908,000 Dunkirk Harbor $680,000 Little Sodus Bay $6,900,000 Mount Morris Dam $5,799,000 Oswego Harbor $5,606,000 Rochester Harbor $5,010,000 Data: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS | Buffalo District

Pennsylvania

Project Allocated Funds Erie Harbor $263,000 Data: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS | Buffalo District

Ohio

Project Allocated Funds Ashtabula Harbor $457,000 Cleveland Harbor $10,020,000 Conneaut Harbor $2,764,000 Fairport Harbor $3,880,000 Huron Harbor $8,000 Lorain Harbor $2,317,000 Sandusky Harbor $1,463,000 Toledo Harbor $6,929,000 Vermillion Harbor $5,700,000 Data: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS | Buffalo District



In addition, a proposed $500,000 would go to the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study across the Buffalo, Chicago and Detroit districts.

“The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need,” outlined USACE.