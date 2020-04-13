Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for volunteer mentors

(WIVB) – If you’ve ever been interested in volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, this is a great time to start.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara, and the Southern Tier is looking for adults willing to donate their time to be a volunteer mentor to a local child.

“There is a great need for mentoring in this community and during this difficult time with the COVID-19 crisis, we know that the need is becoming even greater,” said Thomas J. Guagliardo, CEO for BBBS. “The impact on our agency remains unknown, however what we do know, with great certainty, is that there were close to 160 kids in our community who were waiting to be matched with a mentor and they will

have to wait even longer if we don’t secure volunteers now.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and willing to make at least a one-year commitment to seeing the child at least two or three times a month.

BBBS is hosting online volunteer information sessions at noon April 21 and noon April 28. Interested people can video chat or call in to find our how you can become a Big Brother or a Big Sister. To register for a session, contact Ashley

at agriffin@beafriend.org. For more information, call (716) 873-5833 or visit www.biggertogether.org.

