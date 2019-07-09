Big Ditch brew makes ESPN’s best NFL-themed beers list

There’s a beer brewed in Buffalo that’s getting national attention.

Big Ditch Brewing Company’s Bills-themed “Make Me Wanna Stout” beer has been included in ESPN’s list of the best NFL-themed beers.

“We brewed it specifically for pre-gaming before football games, which we know is sort of a local past time here and to be included on that list is a great feeling,” said Matt Kahn , President of Big Ditch Brewing.

Named after the Buffalo Bill’s iconic touchdown song, the stout was first created in 2016 and served on tap seasonally.

Buffalonians quickly fell in love with the stout so it was made available to purchase year-round.

“It resonated well with fans. It just became more and more popular. It’s a beer we like to make and drink ourselves so if people keep buying it we’ll keep making it,” Kahn said.



Made with beans from local roaster Public Espresso, the beer includes milk, sugar, roasted barley, and oatmeal that Kahn describes as an alcohol infused iced coffee.

He says the stout has become a Buffalo staple for some football fans as a way to wake up and get ready for tailgating.

“We figured you might as well have your beer with your coffee to get you going in the morning. We thought it’d be perfect for pre-gamming.”

You can try the famous brew at Big Ditch Brewing Company at 55 E Huron St in downtown Buffalo.