Bills’ Cornerback Josh Norman teams up with City of Buffalo to help small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– As the Bills are preparing to take on the 49ers in Monday Night Football, one player is doing what he can to help keep small businesses afloat.

Josh Norman is partnering with city leaders to give out $2,500 grants to the businesses that make this city shine.

“It’s been very, very weird. I’ve never experienced anything like it.” Josh Norman, Cornerback, Buffalo Bills

Cornerback Josh Norman says gamedays certainly aren’t the same without Bills Mafia packing these stands.

He says, when the 12th man is gone, the team is forced to bring their own juice.

“You gotta rely more on that warrior type of energy to pull it out of you, you gotta bring your own energy, you gotta bring your own juice.” Josh Norman, Cornerback, Buffalo Bills

They brought the juice this past weekend and after the win against the L.A. Chargers at home, Norman says he got a calling, “That thing hit me like a flood, like a raging flood. Here ya go. God came through to me and said, you gotta move now son. You gotta move.'”

For weeks now, Norman has had an idea in his head to help the Queen City and on Sunday, he turned that idea into a reality.

The Bills cornerback contacted the mayor’s office and stayed up through the night planning the logistics of the buffalo Business Blitz.

By Tuesday, he was standing next to city leaders announcing the details.

“Small businesses are truly the heartbeat of our communities. …It’s like, where’s the aid for these guys during the holiday season? For some of them, this is where they make their bank, and it’s not there for them, so what do they do? So this is something we can do in the meantime to help our fellow citizens, our fellow neighbors.” Josh Norman, Cornerback, Buffalo Bills

Norman himself kickstarted the campaign by donating $25,000.

During the month of December, he’s asking others to donate to the cause.

Depending on how much money the program receives, come January, they’ll cut 2,500 checks to many small businesses that have been struggling during this pandemic.

Norman says head coach McDermott and fellow player, Ty Enseke have already pledged to donate.

Other players are jumping on board as well.

And he’s been in talks with local business leaders, to donate as well.

The cornerback says he loves the local restaurants in the area and giving back is something that is just instilled in him.

He’s grown to love this city and has a burning desire to help.

“This is something, I feel like, if you have the opportunity to do then you must.” Josh Norman, Cornerback, Buffalo Bills

Norman says 300 businesses have already shown interest in just a few days since Buffalo Business Blitz was launched.

If you want to donate to the cause or sign up as a small business to receive a grant, click here.