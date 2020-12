BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Bills are playing on Saturday and a fan favorite is now going to spend his Sunday afternoon giving back to the community.



Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is teaming up with Rooted in Love to host a Christmas meal giveaway. It’s happening from noon until two in the afternoon at the Buffalo Police Station on East Ferry Street.



The event will be first-come, first serve.

