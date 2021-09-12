Bills fan “Brother Bill” thrown through table by wrestling star Tommy Dreamer for charity

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular Bills fan is taking some pain for a good cause.
“Brother Bill” was thrown through a table by legendary professional wrestler Tommy Dreamer.
It was part of a fundraiser put on by the Bills Mafia Babes. The group teams up with Bills players to raise money for charities.
This time they’re working with Jordan Poyer to support Kids Escaping Drugs.
Buffalo Bills
- Bills defense kept it close but couldn’t stop Steelers ‘momentum’ in second half
- Josh Allen after season opening loss to Steelers: “You can’t expect to beat a good football team beating yourself”
- Mike Tomlin, Steelers discuss Bills after the game
- Strong second half lifts Steelers over Bills 23-16 in season opener
- Bills coach Sean McDermott and players address the media after the loss at Highmark Stadium