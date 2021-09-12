Bills fan “Brother Bill” thrown through table by wrestling star Tommy Dreamer for charity

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular Bills fan is taking some pain for a good cause.

“Brother Bill” was thrown through a table by legendary professional wrestler Tommy Dreamer.

It was part of a fundraiser put on by the Bills Mafia Babes. The group teams up with Bills players to raise money for charities.

We present you a piece we like to call "when @IMPACTWRESTLING star @THETOMMYDREAMER met @BrotherBill716 for a good cause" News 4 will have more on this smashing good story tonight #BillsMafia @BillsMafiaBabes pic.twitter.com/dYf3M0cMbK — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) September 12, 2021 News 4 Buffalo

This time they’re working with Jordan Poyer to support Kids Escaping Drugs.