Bills fan “Brother Bill” thrown through table by wrestling star Tommy Dreamer for charity

by: News 4 Staff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular Bills fan is taking some pain for a good cause.

“Brother Bill” was thrown through a table by legendary professional wrestler Tommy Dreamer.

It was part of a fundraiser put on by the Bills Mafia Babes. The group teams up with Bills players to raise money for charities.

This time they’re working with Jordan Poyer to support Kids Escaping Drugs.

