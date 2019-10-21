Bills fan claims Dolphins Bobby McCain spit on him after Sunday’s game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo Bills fan claims Miami Dolphins Safety Bobby McCain spit on him as the player was exiting through the tunnel after the game finished.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Scott Zylka, McCain got in a verbal confrontation with a young fan earlier in the day.

Witnesses say after the game was over, He came back and spit at another fan in that section.

In a video sent to News 4 by Bob Reynolds, McCain is seen pretending to spit into the crowd several times as he walked by:

Zylka says they’ve been working with the Bills throughout the day to investigate this incident, and while no deputy saw what happened they are reviewing security footage.

Fans have claimed McCain spit at the crowd as he was leaving through the tunnel after the game finished. According to the @ECSONY1 office, they are working with the @BuffaloBills and @NFL to investigate these allegations. https://t.co/m3EH8VXdQj — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) October 21, 2019

Although verbal incidents between players and fans are common, Zylka says something to this extent is rare.

“Professional athletes are pretty good at understanding if they’re in the opposing stadium they’re going to get a little rough treatment going on. Usually, it’s just verbal and they understand it and move on but for a physical interaction to occur it’s rare not only at the Bills stadium but throughout the NFL. So we have to look at this, we have to take it seriously,” Zylka said.

The Miami Dolphins organization has announced McCain will be disciplined for his “verbal confrontation,” but it’s unclear what kind of punishment he’ll face.

The Bills have declined to comment on this incident.