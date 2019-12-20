Bills fan “floored” that Albright-Knox took her advice, displayed Josh Allen selfie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the team’s success on the field, Bills Mafia is getting a lot of attention off of it. Much of that is thanks to a tweet that just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s newest addition is taking the internet by storm this week. It’s a Josh Allen selfie that was turned into a tweet. The inspiration for the “artwork” never expected any of this to happen.

“To quote Anchorman, ‘That escalated quickly,'” said Stephanie Wilson, a Bills fan who lives in Boston, of all places.

Wilson was like a lot of Bills fans in the early hours of Monday morning. She was unable to sleep after the team clinched a playoff birth by notching a Sunday night win over Pittsburgh. That same night, scores of fans welcomed the team back home at the airport.

“I saw the screenshot of a Josh Allen selfie with the fans,” Wilson said. “I just took it and ran with it.

“If a banana taped to a wall can be a work of art, so can this.”

Which is why Wilson tweeted at Albright-Knox, urging them to “hang this up”. To her shock, that’s exactly what they did.

I was just floored that they actually did that,” Wilson said. “I was not expecting that. It was more of a joke for Bills Mafia, not something I was expecting (to happen).”

But that wasn’t the end of it. Staff at Albright-Knox, which is closed as it undergoes a major renovation, had another idea. They thought of a way for Bills fans to still be able to interact with their newest piece of art. They printed it out Friday, and tied it up outside. They’re now inviting everyone to come by and take a selfie with it.

Andrew Mayer, a communications coordinator for the art gallery, says the whole thing has been great for them.

“It gets us outside of our normal social media following,” Mayer said. “It’s really nice to get the Albright-Knox name outside of Buffalo and into the sports world.”

“That’s so Buffalo,” Wilson said of the art gallery’s idea.

As the Bills travel to New England this weekend, Wilson stands in a sea of Patriots fans. How sweet a Bills win over her hometown team would feel.

“It’s going to be eye-opening for the Patriots fan base when the Bills are good,” she said.