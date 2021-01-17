Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity following QB’s injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHTM) — Buffalo has done it again, melting the hearts of NFL fans across the country. As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game in the second half in concussion protocol, Bills fans began donating to “Blessings in a Backpack,” a charity helping feed children in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bills fans are donating to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after the #Ravens QB left the game before the 4th quarter.



The folks who run a Lousiville charity woke up shocked this Sunday to find thousands of donations pouring in from Buffalo.

Bills fans have since started donating to ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ in $8.00 chunks.

It’s a national organization that feeds kids on weekends when they’re not in school.

And it’s based in Louisville, where Jackson played college football.

The people who run blessings say they are blown away.

“I love to believe that you all have karma on your side because it’s amazing, and I didn’t know how amazing Bills fans were until this morning, and I was hearing all of the good deeds that you did for Andy Dalton’s charity and the children’s hospital in Buffalo. I mean, it’s just… amazing people.” Nikki Grizzle, Chief Marketing Officer, Blessings In A Backpack

As of about 8:30 p.m. on January 17, Bills fans have made more than $10,000 donations totaling over $265,000.

Blessings in a Backpacks’ spokesperson said she’d love to see someone start a blessing program in Buffalo.

Jackson left the game on the last play of the third quarter when his head snapped back and hit the end zone turf. Baltimore was trailing 17-3 and would go on to lose the AFC Divisional by that score, sending Buffalo to the AFC Championship.

Blessings in a Backpack is a charity in the city Jackson played college football. The organization is helping feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic who may have lost their access to free meals with school shutdowns. The organization says it can turn every four dollar donation into one bag of food for a child.

Bills fans have a habit of supporting opposing quarterbacks on their quest to the Super Bowl. In 2017, the Bengals beat the Ravens sending the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in decades. Bills fans immediately began donating to Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton’s charity, Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation.

His charity helps support critically ill children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth, Texas. In just days time, Dalton says Bills fans raised over $250,000.

