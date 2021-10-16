Bills fans head to Nashville for Monday’s game against the Titans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of Bills fans hit Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Saturday, the first stop on the way to Tennessee for Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Titans.

Two charter planes full of over 350 Bills fans in the travel group Fans of Buffalo took off this morning en route to Music City for the game.

Fans of Buffalo travel advisor Will Bradley says planning these trips is a lot of work, but they love it.

“I’ve been doing this full time now so it definitely takes a lot of time getting things organized, but that’s what we love to do and at the end of the day, it ends with the Bills game, so it’s been great,” Fans of Buffalo organizer Will Bradley said.

The group is going to five games this year, and after the Titans game, the next stop will be New Orleans when the Bills take on the Saints on Thanksgiving.