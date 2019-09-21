Bills fans honor Pancho Billa

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Bills Mafia celebrated the legacy of one of the team’s greatest fans Saturday.

Ezra Castro, better known as Pancho Billa, passed away earlier this year from cancer.Bills fans held a special tailgate in his honor in the Hammer lot.



Castro’s family attended the event and say that they’re happy to be celebrating Ezra’s life in the Queen City.

The Bills will celebrate Pancho’s legacy Sunday before kick off with a pre-game ceremony in his honor. Pancho’s mother, girlfriend and kids will be presented with game balls and jerseys on the field.