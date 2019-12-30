Bills fans look forward to playoff game between the Bills and the Texans

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Fans are counting down the days until the Bills take on the Texans for round one of the playoffs, and the expectations are set.

“I expect the Bills to win, that’s it,” Tina Webster said. “I expect to go in strong and have a good game and we’re expecting the bills to win. I think we have a better team and we’re going to go in and beat Houston.”

“I think the Bills are going to do great,” said Bills fan Patrick Singer. “I mean I think we match up well with whoever we’re playing. Sounds like it’s going to be the Texans and I’m looking forward to it.”

Bills fans came out to New Era Field on Sunday for the last game of the regular season, but the Bills came up short against the New York Jets. Fans say because the Bills are playoff bound they’re not worried about this game.

Bills fever is still going strong despite the loss against the Jets. That’s because Bills fans say the main thing they’re thinking about is next weeks play off game.

“It means everything are you kidding me?! Webster said. “It means everything if the Bills win the first round.”

“It could be phenomenal, we don’t even know,” said Bills fan Julie Pern.

With the focus on next week’s game, fans say they believe the Bills are ready to take on the Texans.

“Hope to see a big win next weekend. Go Bills!” Said Bills fan Patrick Singer.