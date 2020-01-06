Bills fans return to Buffalo, already looking ahead to next season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many Bills fans are heading home Monday after heartbreak in Houston against the Texans.

For many Bills fans it’s a long way home back to Buffalo from Houston after that devastating playoff loss, but a lot of fans say this was an experience they’ll never forget.

Whether you cheered the Bills on from stands at NRG Stadium in Houston or back here at home, Bills fans say this loss was tough to watch.

“There were some calls that were iffy that probably cost us the game, but Josh Allen did his thing, the defense did their thing,” said Linda Abernathy.

Linda Abernathy watched the game with her son, who’s now actually heading to Houston Monday morning. While the team came up short in the loss to the Texans Saturday, there was no shortage of fans sporting their Bills gear in the airport.

“First time they went to playoffs since ’95 so give them their credit,” said Abernathy.

Many fans at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport say it’s been a memorable ride this season and they say they’re excited about what’s to come.

“The way we played this year we actually have a better chance, they’re probably more confident this year, that way they got more time to tweak out what we’re going to be doing next year. I feel pretty good because the Patriots lost and they’re out so that’s a good win for us, even though we loss, it’s a win win,” said Derrick Enser.

“We always got next year. We’re a young team, people are going to look at Buffalo totally different after this game,” said Abernathy.

Many fans say they are already counting down the days until next season, which is about 248 days away from Monday.