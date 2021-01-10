Bills fever stays strong as fans look ahead to next home playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Bills are officially set to play their next playoff game at Bills Stadium this Saturday in primetime.

Now, fans are crossing their fingers they’ll be allowed back inside the stadium for this game.

Bills fans have been waiting a long time to see their team play in person this season. Not only have the Bills won the division and made it to the playoffs, but they won a playoff game.

Thousands got the chance to watch the bills play at bills stadium against the Colts.

The players say the energy and excitement from the fans did not go unnoticed.

“Man it was crazy, it was so crazy. It was so loud. It was only 7,000 but it felt like 50 and man they gave us a lot of juice” Tyler Bass, Kicker, Buffalo Bills

“It was so wild to hear, but when I was running out of the tunnel. I literally got chills, thinking that damn the fans are back, this is weird I’m used to it being quiet but it was awesome.” Micah Hyde, Safety, Buffalo Bills

“I also want to thank the fans. I mean man what an awesome, awesome day. I know not all the fans out there could be with us today but we know you’re at home cheering for us and supporting us but what an awesome, awesome day in terms of the fan support.” Sean McDermott, Head Coach, Buffalo Bills

One way Bills fans are sharing their excitement is by taking a selfie in front of Buffalo City Hall.

The city installed Bills banners this weekend on the building and are encouraging fans to post their picture online. The city’s goal is to have 2,021 photos by Saturday’s home playoff game.

“I love it, I love being able to participate in everything. It brings everyone together in a way that we need to be brought together again.” Tom Kliber, Bills Fan

“We did get some new gear, a couple new hats so we’re feeling good, go Bills.” Patrick O’Dell, Bills Fan

“I bought the family their gear, got the wall-hangings for the east and you know just come get everyone pumped up, get everybody their stuff to come support.” Shaun Fryling, Bills Fan

As the team and fans look on to next weekend’s home playoff game, fans want the chance to bring all this energy to that game as well.

It’s unclear whether fans will be allowed in the stadium for that game, we’re expecting to hear more from state leaders in the next few days.

Tickets are on sale. If fans are not allowed, they will be refunded for their ticket.