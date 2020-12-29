Bills Josh Norman’s Buffalo Business Blitz raises nearly $95,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A program to provide assistance to struggling small businesses in Buffalo during the pandemic is continuing to grow.

Buffalo Business Blitz, Mayor Brown’s initiative with Bills Cornerback Josh Norman, has raised nearly $95,000 since its launch at the beginning of December.

“The more money we raise, the more businesses we can help during the COVID-19 emergency. I thank Josh Norman for his dedication to the success of Buffalo’s small businesses and his continued support for our community. He is another great example of why the Buffalo Bills are the best both on and off of the field,” Brown said.

Norman provided $25,000 of his own money to fund grants of up to $2,500 each to participating impacted businesses.

You can donate to the program here until Thursday December 31.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: