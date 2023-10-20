CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabby Kranock, a teen left paralyzed from the shoulders down after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in September of last year, continues to recover from the crash. On Friday in her hometown of Cuba, a benefit for Gabby was held, led by the efforts of Bills Wall of Fame member Darryl Talley.

“I think every life is worth fighting for, but especially a young girl that’s an athlete and really wants to do something,” Talley said. “You could see it in her eyes, she wants to get out of that bed.”

After losing his home and business and suffering from depression in 2014, Bills fans raised $100K for Talley, getting him back on his feet — making Fridays event another way for him to show his appreciation.

“People in Western New York helped me out when I had a problem and my thing is, I feel like the only way to pay it forward now, is to come back and help as many as I can. So, for that I’m extremely grateful,” Talley said.

On Sept. 3, 2022, police say Gabby was having an end of the summer celebration when a drunk driver hit a parked car, then that car hit Gabby and her two friends.

One friend didn’t survive while Gabby was paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Since the accident, she has been in and out of ECMC with kidney problems. However, Talley told News 4 he visited Kranock’s home on Thursday where she showed a bit of movement in her right arm along with her left, showing progress in her hard-fought battle.

“I knew there was a real willingness and a desire to help in my hometown no better cause at this time than to help Gabby out. I think we are going to be able to make a real great donation to gabby,” concluded event organizer Kip Doyle.

The event was part of the annual Deschfest Memorial Fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards Gabby’s medical bills.

If you couldn’t make it to the event on Friday and still want to support her in her fight, click here for a link to Gabby’s GoFundMe.