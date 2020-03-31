Bills legend Thurman Thomas gives 1,000 meals to local charities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Buffalo football legend Thurman Thomas made a generous play on Tuesday.

Thomas and his family purchased 1,000 meals through StockThe Freezer.com sending some nourishment to those in need in Buffalo’s inner-city. The meals will be distributed by local restaurateur Nick Pitillo, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and a group of volunteers from Back to Basics Outreach Ministries on Tuesday, March 31, at 1:00 p.m. at Osteria 166.

Pitillo launched StockTheFreezer.com less than two weeks ago to provide meals to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than 6,000 meals have been purchased for local charities.