Bills Legends sign autographs at Walden Galleria

(WIVB)–Bills fans got the chance to meet two Bills legends Saturday.



Darryl Talley and Cornelius Bennet, both former linebackers who played during the team’s Superbowl runs, signed jerseys and footballs for fans at the Walden Galleria.

Both players gave fans plenty of memorable moments as in the mid-80s to early 90s. Talley says he sees some similarities between the current Bills and the team during his era.

“Right now I see them starting to play team defense and they’re starting to play team offense. So they’re starting to play as a unit. They’re playing complimentary football right now,” Talley said.

Talley played with the Bills for 12 seasons with two pro bowl selections and was awarded the Ed Block Courage Award.

Bennett, a five-time Pro Bowler, retired in 2000.



