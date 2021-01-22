Bills Mafia heads for the airport en route to Kansas City

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s common to see people walking around with Bills gear on in just about any airport in the United States. But there may have been even more of them Friday. Several fans made their way to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, en route to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game.

Syracuse resident Zach Wisbey was one of those fans, proudly wearing his Bills shirt. On his way through security at the airport, he predicted a Bills win over the Chiefs by two touchdowns, whether Kansas City’s quarterback is “Mahomes or not Mahomes”. Despite his excitement, Wisbey is aware of the COVID-19 threat.

“Safety is the number one priority,” he said. “You have to have that in the back of your mind. We’re ultimately there to watch the Bills win, in a safe way though.”

The Chiefs will be filling their stadium to 22% capacity on Sunday. That amounts to about 17,000 fans.

Fredonia’s Joey Conti also has a ticket to the game. It’s his second Bills playoffs road trip in as many years. He was in Houston last year for the AFC Wild Card game against the Texans.

“I don’t think the experience is going to be as good, just with all the COVID concerns,” Conti admitted. “Last year, Houston was unreal. The tailgate lot was amazing.”

Both Wisbey and Conti were on a Friday afternoon flight to Atlanta, and are expected to land in Kansas City later in the evening. They will return home on Monday.