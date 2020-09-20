Bills Mafia travels to Miami

(WIVB)–Bills Mafia isn’t missing the chance to see the team on the road!

While Bills Stadium is closed to fans right now, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is letting 13-thousand people attend.



We caught a few fans at the Buffalo Airport Sunday morning, catching the last flight out before the game. They say they did a lot of planning before heading to Florida.



“I think as long as we do our due diligence, to keep our hands clean, I got my little sanitizer with me at all times, I brought 2 different masks with me to make sure I keep everything nice and clean. We decided to get a rental car to limit ubering and other people touching things that were touching, but we cant wait and we wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said fan Tara Domanowski.



Florida is on New York’s state travel advisory list. That means anyone who goes to the game and stays in Florida for more than 24 hours must quarantine for two weeks once they get back to New York.