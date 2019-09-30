Bills player gifts veteran with powered wheelchair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills offensive tackle, LaAdrian Waddle is not on the field because of an injury, but he’s making plays off the field through his foundation. Waddle’s Warriors helps underprivileged children, first responders and veterans.

“They essentially said find someone that can use it,” said Shelby Waddle, wife of LaAdrian Waddle.

Shelby Waddle says thanks to social media, she’s been able to do just that and find someone who needed a powered wheelchair.

A Buffalo woman donated the wheelchair to Waddle’s Warriors, an organization founded by Waddle and her husband LaAdrian Waddle.

“Her father Louis, it was actually his wheelchair. He passed away this past Memorial Day from a case of pneumonia that he just couldn’t kick,” said Waddle.

Waddle’s Warriors helps first responders, underprivileged children and veterans. With this donated wheelchair, the Waddles are helping a veteran, Timothy McCann.

“Timothy was in a horrible accident this past summer and was paralyzed from the chest down,” said Waddle.

Waddle says McCann’s nephew Andy reached out to her and within days Waddle showed up to Buffalo General Medical Center with the wheelchair. Several veterans joined Waddle to see McCann, also known as Big Mac, as he took his new wheels for a spin.

LaAdrian Waddle and Shelby Waddle presenting Timothy McCann with a new powered wheelchair at Buffalo General.

“I’m already chasing people down the hallway,” said Timothy McCann.

“They’re around $20,000 so for us to be able to give that to him is just amazing,” said Waddle.

For McCann, this chair represents something else that’s priceless.

“Freedom!” said McCann.

McCann is a part of the Combat Vets Association and has often helped raise money to help other veterans.

“It’s just different to be on the receiving end,” said McCann.

“You deserve it,” said Waddle.

And the city of Good Neighbors just keeps giving back, McCann’s nephew presented the Waddles a $1,000 check for their foundation during a fundraiser last week.

Andy McCann, nephew of Timothy McCann presents a check to Shelby Waddle for the Waddle’s Warrior foundation.

The Waddle’s also have two normal wheelchairs and a powered scooter that were all donated. They’re looking to give those items to a person in need. For more information about Waddle’s Warriors click here.