Bills season ticket holders reflect on what attending a home playoff game means to them

(WIVB)– After the governor’s big announcement, some Bills season ticket holders already have their tickets for the team’s first home playoff game in 25 years.

Dr. Steven Caprow can take his son to a playoff game that he’ll actually remember.

“Well I actually was a little bit anxious about it, when I saw the price and all the hoops you have jump through but we’re really anxious. My son, who is now 31, can’t remember going to the Bills playoff game when he was 5 years old, so he’s really anxious, my son Jake.” Dr. Steven Caprow, Season ticket holder since 1966

By opting for tickets to the first scheduled home playoff game, these fans forfeit their chance at getting tickets to a second one if the Bills make it that far.

“I’m really happy more so for my son who wasn’t even born 25 years ago and my son in law who’s never experienced a playoff game. So fir me, it’s more for them even though I’m so happy I’m gonna be able to go.” Manny Aja, Season ticket holder since 1986

The now empty stadium will at least be 10% less empty.

“There’ll be real people and I think the Bills will appreciate that.”

So far it seems only blocks of 2 tickets (not 4) were available to long tenured season ticket holders who purchased Wild Card game tickets the afternoon of December 31.