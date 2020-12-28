Bills Super Fan will run Marathon at Gillette Stadium for Oishei

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WIVB)– Colin Dee has moved all around the United States, but has now settled in Boston with his wife. Regardless of where he’s lived, he’s always been a life long bills fan, and season ticket holder since 2011.

“Wherever I was, I was always coming back to Buffalo on Sundays,” Dee says.

Now living only minutes from Gillette Stadium, Colin knew he wanted to show off his Bills Mafia pride for Monday night’s game in Patriots Country…but he also knew tailgaiting isn’t allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He decided to run a marathon around the stadium while the Bills are playing the patriots. But he’s also asking for donations of 17 cents per mile all to go towards Oishei Children’s Hospital…an appropriate number to represent Buffalo’s Quarterback, Josh Allen.

“I mean, it all started with Josh Allen’s big donation. My brother and my friend, when we were talking [about the marathon}, we were like ‘you should probably try to raise some money’. So like why not.”



Just as Colin has been there for almost every Bills home game, he knows Bills Mafia will still have his back miles away from here, and help raise money for kids in need.

“Whether the Bills are good or bad is irrelevant to whether we’re going to be there or not. Everybody says Bills Mafia but really mafia is a family.”