Bills surveying fans’ feelings about watching games in person

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three and a half weeks before the home opener, the Buffalo Bills may still be exploring the possibility of allowing some fans to watch in person.

The team sent a survey to some season ticket holders this week. It included a number of questions, some of which were directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Those included hypotheticals regarding what fans would like to see in place if fans were allowed in the stadium.

“If fans are allowed in stadium this season, which of these services do you believe are necessary for you to feel safe on Bills gamedays?” the team asked fans, while listing several options related to health and safety.

An official with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the Bills parent organization, said the survey was sent to teams by the NFL, to be forwarded to fans.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they would open their stadium to fans at 22 percent capacity for their season opener. Some other NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, have announced they will open the season without fans.

By New York State order, fans are still banned from pro sporting events in the Empire State. However, that could change by the Bills season opener on September 13th against the New York Jets.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office has not responded to request for comment.

